Td Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $5.20 Million as Shares Declined; Nic (EGOV) Share Price Declined While Secor Capital Advisors LP Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Holding

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 698.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 77,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 11,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 41,950 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 23/04/2018 – Estes Valley, Colorado Recreation & Park District Website Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MCInfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 30/03/2018 – Italy March Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – NIC Government Partners and Solutions Honored Among Best in Government Technology; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q REV. $86.7M, EST. $87.5M; 30/04/2018 – Italy April Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 18/05/2018 – Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Launches Online Registration Application; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 22,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,456 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, down from 109,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $237.13. About 243,351 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1,718 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 12,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 13,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 1.22M shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 869,989 shares. Bessemer invested in 0.01% or 186,221 shares. 733,524 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Company. 61,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 321,100 shares. Commerce Bank has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 29,033 are held by Aperio Grp Limited Co. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 81,241 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fin Grp has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 5,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,700 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 161,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,963 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 62,752 shares to 744,826 shares, valued at $57.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.94 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.