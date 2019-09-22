Td Asset Management Has Boosted Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 55.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 758,223 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 601,777 shares with $73.83M value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $80.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Td Asset Management Inc increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 7,627 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 190,447 shares with $14.72 million value, up from 182,820 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $13.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 8.59% above currents $79.75 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 21,372 shares to 78,504 valued at $7.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 1,295 shares and now owns 35,736 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il owns 3,728 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,300 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Co invested in 3,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Com holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 154,978 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.4% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 3,951 were accumulated by Cibc. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 2,753 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited holds 0% or 102 shares. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.1% or 47,003 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.12% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 7,025 shares. Pnc Fin Services holds 0.01% or 114,404 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Skyworks Powers First All-in-One Virtual Reality Gaming System – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc says Skyworks has underappreciated opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Call Buying Activity in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Highlights Bullish Sentiment in Shares Amid Speculative M&A Chatter -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag Caldwell Limited Company owns 529,895 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo invested in 2,049 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.49% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 16,321 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 10 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.16 million shares stake. Moreover, Hollencrest Mngmt has 1.66% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Raymond James Tru Na owns 3,961 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,022 shares. United Fire Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,758 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0.03% or 216,468 shares in its portfolio. Steadfast Lp invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 12,578 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $147.27’s average target is 11.73% above currents $131.81 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 17 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.