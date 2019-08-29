Td Asset Management Has Boosted Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding; Sterling Capital Management Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 89,230 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 85,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.56. About 113,835 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 48,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook,; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Takes the Punches While Rest of Silicon Valley Ducks; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,511 shares. First Merchants reported 4,545 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 1,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,233 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 765,453 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 6,810 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 213,751 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 6,449 shares. First Corp In reported 315 shares stake. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Mesirow Finance Investment has 1.56% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 63,951 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.11M shares to 880,983 shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,473 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Up 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fin accumulated 80,000 shares. 6,002 are held by Tru Invest Advsrs. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.26M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 7.13% or 295,996 shares. Baltimore reported 46,727 shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,700 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 6,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 7.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,688 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Mngmt has 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 67,578 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 445,000 shares. Valiant Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 365,023 shares. 301,149 are held by King Luther Capital Mngmt.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.