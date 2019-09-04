Td Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $565,983; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Zpr Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 5,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 146,258 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 140,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.63. About 210,541 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 176,155 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Celanese Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grades in China – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Com Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Manhattan reported 60 shares. 5.84M were accumulated by Capital Intl. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Moore Capital LP has 0.23% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 61,647 are held by Axa. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co reported 11,909 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 9,185 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Green Square Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa accumulated 14,708 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 607,959 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has 0.41% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 70,643 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.04% or 66,263 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 11.23 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,709 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) By 24%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,006 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co has 1.06% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 49,055 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 57,578 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 10,237 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 45,069 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 29,485 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,076 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 781,742 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 5,338 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.06% or 10,013 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cannell Peter B And reported 121,730 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,758 shares.