Td Asset Management Has Boosted Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $8.91 Million; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14.44 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 billion, up from 13.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.11. About 4.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 168,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 35.63M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92B, up from 35.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 236,667 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Co holds 4.9% or 16.43 million shares. 16,464 were reported by Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com. Summit Asset Lc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.99% or 41,500 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16.06% or 783,000 shares. Srb reported 1.75 million shares stake. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc owns 11,156 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com accumulated 71,821 shares. Moreover, Cap Of America has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plancorp Limited invested in 26,048 shares or 1.38% of the stock. The California-based Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Capital Management owns 9,346 shares. Capital Intll Invsts stated it has 94.79M shares or 5.07% of all its holdings.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 695,040 shares to 6.67 million shares, valued at $236.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54.66M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 27,186 shares to 603,988 shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 17,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,275 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).