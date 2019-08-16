Td Asset Management Decreased Loews (L) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Valuation Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased by $854,539 Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 165.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 19,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The institutional investor held 31,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 72,958 shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 25,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.42M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.08M shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS

