Td Asset Management Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $1.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Position by $26.66 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 190,804 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 40,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24 million, down from 352,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 466,258 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.24 million for 6.72 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 52,200 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 133,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG Energy Scores A Win For Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Completes Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NRG Energy, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy prices $733M senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.68M for 25.62 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares to 6.89M shares, valued at $250.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).