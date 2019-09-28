Td Asset Management Cut Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position by $34.36 Million; Valuation Rose; As Qep Res (QEP) Stock Declined, Tt International Lowered Holding

Tt International decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 83.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 300,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.31 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP)

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 837,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20.26 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840.80 million, down from 21.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 350,863 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 557,219 shares to 868,766 shares, valued at $30.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 62,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $575.26M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,468 shares to 32,898 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).