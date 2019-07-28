Td Asset Management Cut Its Position in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Share Price Declined; As Ofs Capital Corp. (OFS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ofs Capital Corp. (OFS) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 35,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 555,585 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 520,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ofs Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 37,043 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has risen 10.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 23/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Theodore Roosevelt Supports OIR and OFS in U.S. 5th Fleet; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $43,750,000 6.375% Notes Due 2025; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Commences Offering of Notes; 06/03/2018 Best in Class for OFS: Drillinginfo Notches Another First with Voice-Activated App Commands; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS APPROVES OFS FOR 6.1% OF INOX WIND; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR FLOOR PRICE; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION – IPO COMPRISES FRESH ISSUE OF UP TO 5.45 BLN RUPEES AND OFS OF UP TO 4.55 BLN RUPEES

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 10,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 52,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 937,197 shares traded or 88.15% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Clendening John S bought $199,007.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 30 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 40,137 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 291,721 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 103,928 shares. King Luther Capital Corp stated it has 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moore Management LP owns 190,000 shares. Stephens Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 170,297 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.66% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Maltese Capital Mgmt Lc reported 27,507 shares. 15,040 were accumulated by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 4,934 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,925 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 2,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsrs holds 1,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 52,718 shares to 258,205 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Index (IJT) by 20,907 shares to 52,123 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Long (CLY).