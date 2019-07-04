Td Asset Management Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Rbf Capital Upped Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake by $660,192 as Market Value Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 220,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 991,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 771,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.30M market cap company. It closed at $2.24 lastly. It is down 33.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE)

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 30,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,035 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.69 million, down from 542,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $370.38. About 742,109 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 212,100 shares to 480,247 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.62 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8,008 shares to 93,490 shares, valued at $20.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

