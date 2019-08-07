Td Asset Management Cut Hillenbrand (HI) Stake; Last Week PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. PDC Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Williams Capital Group maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) latest ratings:

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Hillenbrand Inc (HI) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc sold 12,810 shares as Hillenbrand Inc (HI)’s stock declined 20.79%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 142,590 shares with $5.92M value, down from 155,400 last quarter. Hillenbrand Inc now has $1.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 329,019 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hillenbrand had 4 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) rating on Monday, July 15. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $4300 target.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Hillenbrand, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hi-Crush Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Innovative Industrial Properties, Hillenbrand, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 19,101 shares. Ajo LP has 547,574 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 36,744 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 31,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 152,990 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 760 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lp has 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 15,024 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 226,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 11,452 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 99,590 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Sei Invs accumulated 13,426 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. 500 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $22,500 were sold by Lauck Lance. Ellis Mark E had bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 9,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Stephens Invest Management Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 32,037 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.06% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 829,053 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,260 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 10,353 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 350,801 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 174,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 57,153 shares.