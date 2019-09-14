Td Asset Management Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $537,589 as Share Price Rose; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.04 Million; Market Value Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 121,522 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25M, down from 135,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 3,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 609,768 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.12 million, up from 606,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 1.13 million shares to 353,000 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,089 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus And has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,326 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Shufro Rose Company Ltd reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Vanguard Grp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 59.82 million shares. Saturna Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 304,972 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20,728 shares. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moody Bankshares Division invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weybosset Research Limited accumulated 0.36% or 3,650 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 46,994 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Independent Investors reported 14,200 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 2,946 were accumulated by Halsey Associates Inc Ct. Ashford Capital owns 41,810 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa holds 2,387 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Com stated it has 517,147 shares. Annex Advisory Lc reported 22,361 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com invested in 0.41% or 596,390 shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush has 0.75% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.62% or 13,271 shares in its portfolio. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,326 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 12,089 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Investments has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,367 shares. 61,538 are owned by Covington Capital Mngmt. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 50,166 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Llc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,114 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 170,028 shares. Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 2.91% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 89,222 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,570 shares to 6,811 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 39,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).