Td Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) by $4.59 Million as Stock Declined; Synaptics (SYNA) Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Lifted Position

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 84,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 201,735 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL)

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 27,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,418 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 37,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 78,229 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 5,272 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 539,938 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 5,349 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 75,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Bragg Finance reported 81,161 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 40,750 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 294,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Co owns 122,476 shares. Ci Investments reported 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 4,051 shares. Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SYNA or PXLW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics to Demonstrate Broad Human Interface Portfolio at Computex – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings: Will the Stock Disappoint? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5,700 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 31,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,316 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,379 shares to 461,610 shares, valued at $55.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 408,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.04M shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci stated it has 143,208 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.28% or 391,202 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,777 shares. 8,102 are owned by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 85,724 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Chicago Equity Prns Llc accumulated 20,480 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 159,571 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability Company. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,213 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 315 shares. Mariner Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 5,223 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Samlyn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.01 million shares or 3.72% of its portfolio.