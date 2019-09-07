Td Asset Management Boosted Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $42.05 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Altavista Wealth Management Inc

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 107.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 256,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 495,960 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.63 million, up from 239,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Cortland Associate Mo reported 1,242 shares stake. 136,000 are held by Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. Prudential Public Ltd Liability has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard holds 0.53% or 4,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Partner Fund Mngmt Lp has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Argent Trust Co reported 1% stake. 515 were accumulated by Stearns Fincl Svcs Group. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 407 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 2.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 664,836 shares or 6.41% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 2,090 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust holds 0.05% or 3,175 shares. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 54 shares. 1.49M were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.83% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 7,213 are held by Tower Research (Trc). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.16% stake. 33.07 million are owned by Cap Ww Invsts. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has invested 0.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Captrust accumulated 3,641 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc has 3,456 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cortland Advisers Ltd reported 355,284 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 905 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc holds 2,125 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 22,890 shares to 56,235 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,663 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).