TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Both TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 53 4.91 N/A 3.55 14.53 Virtu Financial Inc. 25 3.67 N/A 3.18 7.46

In table 1 we can see TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and Virtu Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtu Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and Virtu Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0.00% 24.6% 5.3% Virtu Financial Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Virtu Financial Inc. is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and Virtu Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Virtu Financial Inc. has an average target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 40.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and Virtu Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 0%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.48% -3.31% -7.56% -1.89% -15.56% 5.21% Virtu Financial Inc. -2.79% -1.95% -9.86% -3.39% -20.54% -8.07%

For the past year TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had bullish trend while Virtu Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats Virtu Financial Inc.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.