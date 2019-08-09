TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) Reaches $44.87 52 Week Low; Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc (EBSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 56 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 50 reduced and sold their equity positions in Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 33.29 million shares, up from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 37 New Position: 19.

The stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) hit a new 52-week low and has $43.52 target or 3.00% below today’s $44.87 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $24.89B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $43.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $746.67M less. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 1.04M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $515.86M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Westpac Bk has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Greenhaven Associate, a New York-based fund reported 7,170 shares. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co invested 2.23% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 72 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma accumulated 5.31M shares. Accuvest Advsrs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Bluecrest Capital Limited has 5,408 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 127,259 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management has invested 0.07% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 64,431 shares. 104,939 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Haverford Financial Svcs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 10,140 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com invested in 18 shares.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.89 billion. The Company’s services and products include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education services and products for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of firms.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMTD International prices IPO at $8.38, within the range – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ:AMTD) Share Price Has Gained 69% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Earnings: AMTD Stock Unmoved, Q2 Sales Best Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter and Record First Half Net Income – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Despite Market Volatility – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $17.71 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 30,895 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) has declined 0.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LOAN FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – APRIL 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 123% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds BAT; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 13/05/2018 – Variety: South Africa’s Sibs Shongwe-La Mer Tapped to Direct Cassian Elwes-Produced `Meridian’; 02/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Joins NJII’s Cell and Gene Therapy Development Center; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $956.06 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.