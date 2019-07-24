Td Ameritrade Hldg (Put) (AMTD) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position; Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $1.20 Million; Stock Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 8,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45 million, up from 170,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $157.43. About 2.29 million shares traded or 468.10% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (AMTD) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 3.26 million shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel Corp stated it has 39,420 shares. Capital Intl Sarl stated it has 18,430 shares. Linden Advsrs LP accumulated 52,386 shares. Renaissance Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 101,808 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 8,151 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 4.58 million shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership has 65,500 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation accumulated 3,338 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Azimuth Management Lc holds 0.96% or 99,845 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech owns 3,352 shares. 140 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. 54,507 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,418 shares stake. Zacks Management holds 0.2% or 63,831 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 4,063 shares to 136,647 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 26,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,062 shares, and cut its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 838,556 shares. 57,465 were accumulated by Harris L P. Rhumbline Advisers holds 304,616 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 18.27% or 234.04M shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). 8,130 are held by Gam Ag. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 5,625 shares. 6,251 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 18 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 17,078 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 157,161 shares. Crescent Park Lp has invested 9.06% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 890,351 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited has invested 0.22% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 41,532 shares to 781,043 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank7 Corp.

