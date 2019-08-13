Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Stake Maintained by Spc Financial Inc; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Position in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 123,693 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 21,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 45,580 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 24,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 1.76 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity. 7,100 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares with value of $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc has 8.17 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 940,791 shares. 27,328 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 533,378 shares. Franklin Res reported 402,196 shares. Eii Cap Management Inc holds 0.17% or 14,829 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt holds 10,052 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 623,801 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 113,818 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De invested in 547 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com reported 1.33% stake. 51,658 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0% or 10,050 shares. Tcw Group invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 236 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 833,516 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv has 0.16% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 7,099 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Citigroup accumulated 10.03M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 52,569 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,804 are held by Numerixs Techs. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company stated it has 265,504 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com holds 80,992 shares. Jnba Advisors owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.55% or 74.30M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 5,509 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.07% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Vanguard Group Inc has 16.13M shares.