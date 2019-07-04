Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Shareholder American Century Companies Trimmed Position by $6.83 Million as Share Price Declined; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Position in Splunk (SPLK) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 932,277 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 139,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,058 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 293,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 893,623 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, TOWN, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Splunk Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Starts the Year Strong, Raises Guidance (Again) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,500 shares to 677,656 shares, valued at $42.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,368 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,105 shares valued at $231,550 was made by Carges Mark T on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank & holds 0.67% or 33,205 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca holds 0.64% or 6.94 million shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset invested in 0.05% or 22,010 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.03% or 85,453 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 28,333 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 376,613 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cookson Peirce & Company holds 0.06% or 5,992 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13,500 shares. Sg Americas owns 74,776 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,788 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 67,926 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,598 shares.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “TD Ameritrade Unveils Big Expansion Of Commission-Free ETF Roster – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TD Ameritrade Network Launches Midday Show from Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square – Business Wire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Is An Attractive Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt stated it has 9,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.12M shares. Axa has 0.08% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 386,611 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 58,788 shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 115,169 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.11% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 330,618 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 102 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Glenmede Tru Na holds 666,218 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 60,942 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 1.83M shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 4,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio.