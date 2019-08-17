Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Share Price Declined While Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $419,097; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Its Stake in Royal (RGLD) as Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 64,431 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 72,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 2.43M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal (RGLD) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 21,419 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 712,079 shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First (FTA) by 20,825 shares to 92,475 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 33,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,088 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series (XHE).

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.12M for 11.81 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 70,366 shares to 101,231 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 25,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX).