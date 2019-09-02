Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Share Price Declined While Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut by $7.17 Million Its Holding; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Holding in Nic (EGOV) Has Raised by $978,384 as Stock Value Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.32 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 464.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 57,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 69,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 240,444 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 20/04/2018 – Sentinel-Stand: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 13/03/2018 – TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 14/05/2018 – Alabama Website Recognized by International Award Competition; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MLN TO $343 MLN; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23c; 25/05/2018 – Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Day Remembrance; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,841 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,371 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inc accumulated 0.01% or 16,730 shares. 23,839 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 46,489 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 45,204 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Lc invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation holds 0.16% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 14,462 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 38,891 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Geode Management Lc holds 876,311 shares. Century owns 19,522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 44,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 52,860 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,795 shares or 0% of the stock.

