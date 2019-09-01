Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holding Raised by Rafferty Asset Management Llc; Holder Vulcan Value Partners Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 7,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 56,321 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 48,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.32 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM EXITED EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 46,855 shares to 39,072 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,115 shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Incorporated reported 33,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob Advsr stated it has 9,830 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 50,211 shares. Optimum invested in 1,554 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 42,428 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 289,842 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Fjarde Ap holds 81,561 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 7,575 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma stated it has 5.31M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 50 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Greenwich Wealth Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 4,608 shares. Jennison Associate Llc has 1.13 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,433 shares to 226 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.07M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119 were accumulated by Aimz. Davis R M accumulated 13,719 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,770 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 1.54M shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 31 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc reported 186 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 305 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 2,665 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 0.11% or 169 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 8,993 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 790 are owned by First Fincl Bank. Everett Harris Company Ca has invested 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield Assoc stated it has 6.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 611 shares.