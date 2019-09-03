Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holder Virtu Financial Upped Its Holding by $2.02 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lifted by $4.28 Million Its Holding

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 171,920 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 850.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 40,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 45,160 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 4,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 250,991 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13,270 shares to 4,617 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 27,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,837 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Lc invested in 0.22% or 27,938 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.48% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 355,593 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Snyder Management LP accumulated 198,473 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.05% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 81,561 shares. Parsec holds 0.93% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 291,943 shares. Baltimore invested in 153,345 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Brandywine Investment accumulated 0.12% or 342,986 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Investment Partners has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 804 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 5.31M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs owns 2,441 shares. Texas-based Ycg Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 233,367 shares. Citadel Limited Company reported 94,241 shares. State Street reported 3.57 million shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 13,543 shares. 384,970 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Prudential Financial holds 80,835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 0% or 78 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 6,593 shares. Southeast Asset invested 0.53% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Citizens Bankshares And Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 74,594 shares. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0% stake. 3,158 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 10,819 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 118,900 shares to 435,900 shares, valued at $41.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).