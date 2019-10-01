Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $446,200; Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Holder Muzinich & Company Upped Its Holding by $945,000

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 98.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 9,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 21.26% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 20.43 million shares traded or 734.84% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 191,628 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 95,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Management has invested 0.26% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Advisory Networks holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 846 shares. 1.04M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.35% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Boothbay Fund invested in 5,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 32,922 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 803,886 shares. Amer Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 150,184 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Piedmont Inv Advsr has 17,644 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 371 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.05% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Riverpark Limited Com accumulated 139,138 shares. Royal London Asset holds 117,241 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.12M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 30,300 shares to 39,440 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) by 218,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.