Tcw Group Upped Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Increased Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $414,000

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 408,493 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 139,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.66M, up from 867,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 4.12 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9,376 shares to 507,299 shares, valued at $66.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 537,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.