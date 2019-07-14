Tcw Group Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Palisade Capital Management Cut Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake

Tcw Group Inc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 9.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 163,437 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 1.65 million shares with $261.45 million value, down from 1.81M last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $123.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.35 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 74.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 333,029 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 113,653 shares with $7.24M value, down from 446,682 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $14.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.16 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Ttm Technologies Inc (Prn) stake by 2.00 million shares to 4.00M valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) stake by 15,496 shares and now owns 360,664 shares. Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 56,184 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 2.4% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 73,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc World has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston International Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 184,837 shares in its portfolio. Amp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 52,476 shares. Thornburg Mngmt holds 491,437 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. American Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,733 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Maverick Ltd reported 1.88% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 33,446 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Df Dent & Communications Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 2,248 shares. Alley has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tirschwell & Loewy reported 75,200 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 2,936 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.65% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 78,712 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 93,578 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 76,648 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc accumulated 10,909 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 24,968 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 4,395 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V owns 52,966 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. BTIG Research maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 32 selling transactions for $29.68 million activity. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of stock or 6,331 shares. The insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169. $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. Benioff Marc sold $1.49M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $795,000. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares.