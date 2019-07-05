Tcw Group Trimmed Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $15.45 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Maintained by Wedbush Securities Inc

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 126,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 817,252 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.15M, down from 943,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 9,531 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 114,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,499 shares to 346,190 shares, valued at $156.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 73,471 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.89% or 10,357 shares. 3,792 were reported by Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd owns 115,370 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust Trust has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 356,523 shares. 4,345 were accumulated by Meridian Inv Counsel Inc. Cap Investors reported 1.22 million shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bowen Hanes reported 0.29% stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 437,262 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 0.07% or 6,000 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 15,599 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) stated it has 32,858 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 52.97M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Of America invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 10,441 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 790,430 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 0.75% or 359,380 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Company holds 34,262 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3.19M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Pension Service has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,300 shares. Alexandria Ltd Co has 13,830 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Incorporated invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Lafayette Invs has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,734 shares. C World Wide Gru A S invested in 784,153 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Keating Investment Counselors has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,476 shares to 6,089 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

