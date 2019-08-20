Tcw Group Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Position Has Upped by Ion Asset Management Ltd

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 3,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,164 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 4.89M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 23/04/2018 – Mylan Presenting at Conference Apr 27; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Mylan $Bmark 10Y +185a (+/- 5), 30Y +225a (+/- 5); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 09/04/2018 – Recordati Completes Acquisition of International Rights to Cystagon (Cysteamine Bitartrate) From Mylan; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.55% or 10,150 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp owns 13,102 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 45,530 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England And Management has 25,611 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Bainco International Invsts holds 1.06% or 80,950 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dean Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.5% or 127,364 shares. Hallmark Inc has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi stated it has 139,864 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank invested in 133,754 shares. Freestone Ltd has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,035 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp invested in 71,302 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 1.31% or 28,967 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 33,397 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,405 shares to 34,546 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 7,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).