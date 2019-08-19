Tcw Group Maintains Stake in Viacom New (VIAB); Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (AMPH) Stake Upped by Sawgrass Asset Management Llc

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (AMPH) by 443.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 51,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 63,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 22,982 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Calcium Chloride Injection; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMPH); 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $58.4M; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT HELD CO. AS ‘ PREVAILING PARTY’ IN CASE

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 21,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 32,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 1.20 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 25/04/2018 – Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $256 million, or 64 cents per share; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”

