Tcw Group Lifted By $623,316 Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CTABF) Shorts Raised By 12.5%

CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTABF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. CTABF’s SI was 9,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 8,000 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 2 days are for CANNTAB THERAPEUTICS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CTABF)’s short sellers to cover CTABF’s short positions. It closed at $0.463 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 4,908 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 104,908 shares with $13.43M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $60.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Blackrock accumulated 28.67M shares. Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,637 shares. Moreover, Inc Ca has 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Group Inc Ag invested in 310,301 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 397,129 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.42 million shares. Argent invested 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 23,215 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability reported 169,417 shares. Grassi Management owns 8,966 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Ltd Llc owns 404,344 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 30,983 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 31,835 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 1.92% or 54,090 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock or 18,350 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -3.31% below currents $146.34 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight”.

Tcw Group Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 27,971 shares to 1.45M valued at $285.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tapestry Inc stake by 374,328 shares and now owns 2.11M shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Canntab Therapeutics Limited, a cannabis oral dosage formulation company, researches and develops advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.43 million. It offers extended release, flash melt, immediate release, modified release, and bi-layered tablets for treating sleep disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder, social anxiety, addiction, arthritis, general pain, pain management and appetite loss associated with cancer treatments, and addiction treatment therapy of opioids and other painkillers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Telferscot Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canntab Therapeutics Limited in April 2018.