Tcw Group Increases Position in Equinix (EQIX); As Vmware (VMW) Market Valuation Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.70M shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 346,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.88 million, up from 338,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 542,605 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is VMware (VMW) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Google discussing VMware partnership – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.12% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 56,812 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 13,444 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh invested in 153,195 shares or 1.69% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 48,294 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm reported 0.35% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sei Invests Co reported 30,838 shares. Johnson Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 100 shares. 1,419 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc. Bp Plc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.07% or 54,340 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 38,730 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 35 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Kimco (KIM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy Amid Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Industrial REITs Ride High Amid Supply & Trade Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 609,740 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Assetmark reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,732 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Edgewood Mgmt invested in 3.60 million shares or 5.71% of the stock. 802 were reported by New Amsterdam Partners Limited Ny. Creative Planning owns 940 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 83,476 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Horizon Invs Ltd owns 487 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 930 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.06% or 19,178 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 36,275 shares. Middleton Company Ma has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Shufro Rose And Communications Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 6,389 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 27,971 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $285.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 152,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,061 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).