Tcw Group Increases Position in At&T (T); Cibc World Markets Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $2.40 Million

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 531,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.20 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 7.67 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 41.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 60,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 84,608 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 144,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 1.93M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN)

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,106 shares to 112,915 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Coldstream Mgmt Inc has 106,196 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 7,730 are owned by Hendershot. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,935 shares stake. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.77% or 84,692 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs has 9,745 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). S R Schill And Assoc holds 0.61% or 32,213 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Llc invested in 0.13% or 27,530 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs owns 7,067 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 316,542 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 49,593 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 710,435 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors Incorporated holds 0.27% or 70,083 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 100,233 shares or 0.63% of the stock.