Tcw Group Increases Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Condor Capital Management Has Raised Position in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 37,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 9.52M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.06M, up from 9.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 10.27 million shares traded or 56.59% up from the average. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 295,302 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Surprising Industry the U.S.-China Trade War Could Throttle – Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Ways to Invest in the Marijuana Craze With Ancillary Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Charter Tru Company invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 227 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Connable Office holds 3,484 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Voya Invest holds 9,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc reported 13,167 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 481,488 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 134,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan And Company Ltd Company holds 0% or 45 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 11,127 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 12,106 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 8,410 shares.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts weigh potential Cypress Semi sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 35.70M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 569,975 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,405 shares. Millrace Asset Group has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 123,193 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 1,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 682 shares. State Street holds 9.39M shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Stock Yards Natl Bank & Company. California State Teachers Retirement has 567,065 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 363 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs reported 6,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 97,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 2.18M shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 0.01% stake.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 237,232 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 82,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

