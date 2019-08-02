Tcw Group Increased Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Holding by $342,000; As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Trimmed by $2.26 Million Its Position

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 62,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 148,809 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 211,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.33 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 13.55 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS PETROBRAS REFORMS WILL NOT BE UNDONE BY FUEL PRICE CONCESSIONS; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS GOVERNANCE DIRECTOR GOMES TOOK OFFICE MONDAY; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS PARTNERSHIP AND DIVESTMENT PROGRAMS NOT AFFECTED BY PROTESTS; 08/05/2018 – Asset sales help boost Petrobras profit by over half in 1st quarter; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS NO DECISION YET ON FUEL PRICES; GOV’T DID NOT REQUEST PETROBRAS TO CHANGE FUEL PRICING POLICY; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION PRICE OF 2020 BONDS; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora sells bonds backed by agribusiness receivables; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras may raise $2.5B in privatization of fuel distribution unit – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bolivia eyes Petrobras gas pipeline stake – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras earnings miss forecast but sees improved Q2 oil production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

