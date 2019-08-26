Tcw Group Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Stake By $13.62 Million; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

Tcw Group Inc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 39.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 87,903 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 308,661 shares with $48.10M value, up from 220,758 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $146.85. About 1.07M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Regulus Therapeutics has $2 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 199.15% above currents $0.585 stock price. Regulus Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 19. See Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) latest ratings:

More notable recent Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulus (RGLS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Regulus Therapeutics Appoints Cris Calsada as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regulus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Updates – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.585. About 41,276 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 82.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLS News: 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: Full Enrollment of RG-012 Studies Anticipated in 2H; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Initiates Multiple Ascending Dose Study in Healthy Volunteers of RGLS4326 for the Treatment of ADPKD; 10/05/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – Regulus Cyber Raises $6.3M to Ensure Security & Mission Reliability for Autonomous Cars & Trucks, Robots, and Drones; 03/05/2018 – Regulus to Provide First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics 4Q Loss $14.4M; 07/03/2018 – REGULUS THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14; 17/04/2018 – Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Regulus Therapeutics: RGLS4326 Phase I Study on Track; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regulus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.18 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 20.16% above currents $146.85 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Thursday, August 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $16500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,876 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,493 were reported by Smith Salley & Assoc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 171,640 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 64,631 shares stake. Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 34,043 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 46,613 are held by Calamos Advisors Ltd Company. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Ltd has invested 0.57% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 4,626 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 1.87M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 123,391 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc reported 62 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 186,034 shares. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,657 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tariffs – The Real Enemy Of Stock Market; Stocks To Watch (ADSK, BBY, BOX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 72,877 shares to 1.04M valued at $51.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 398,634 shares and now owns 12,300 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.