Tcw Group Has Trimmed By $5.02 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Had 0 Bulls

Tcw Group Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 28.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 49,680 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 124,373 shares with $12.59 million value, down from 174,053 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 729,630 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -4.55% below currents $72.7 stock price. Ventas had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 17. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Wednesday, June 19. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $67 target. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. See Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) latest ratings:

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.09 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 52.23 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 452,931 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc increased Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 164,463 shares to 1.62 million valued at $103.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Manitowoc Co Inc stake by 21,311 shares and now owns 238,754 shares. Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.89’s average target is 10.90% above currents $98.19 stock price. Electronic Arts had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 22. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12000 target.