Tcw Group Has Trimmed By $32.89 Million Its Aes (AES) Holding; ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (ATSAF) Shorts Up By 3.73%

Tcw Group Inc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 1.83M shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 7.12 million shares with $128.70M value, down from 8.95 million last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dayton Power & Light Company Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Efforts to Restore Service in Ohio Following an Ice Storm – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Executive Vice President and CFO Gustavo Pimenta to Present at JP Morgan Energy Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Lc has 33,399 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Asset Mngmt has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 1.04M shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 6.74 million shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ironwood Limited Co has invested 0.35% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 37,934 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Lc accumulated 85,950 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested in 82,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 347,688 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.13% or 16.15M shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,393 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1.92 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Tcw Group Inc increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 69,019 shares to 119,029 valued at $42.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 9,900 shares and now owns 219,100 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $194.54 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. $41.58M worth of stock was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.