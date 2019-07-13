Tcw Group Has Raised Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $3.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $868,405 Its Position

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.88 million, up from 338,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 16,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 45,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.02% or 47,675 shares. Burney accumulated 160,846 shares. Narwhal Capital Management holds 1.84% or 156,723 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Com owns 11,122 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% or 75,931 shares. 4,840 were reported by Flow Traders Us Lc. Fifth Third National Bank owns 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.52 million shares. Renaissance Invest Limited Com stated it has 17,722 shares. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 235,646 shares. First Republic Invest holds 3.48 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 140,109 shares. Korea has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory Ltd has 4,624 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J had sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15 million. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M. $1.06 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 962 shares worth $366,798. Schwartz Eric also sold $1.35 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,299 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,380 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,657 shares. Pictet Asset invested 0.63% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Assetmark holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Us Bank & Trust De reported 8,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allen Invest Mgmt Lc has 1.3% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fjarde Ap holds 15,035 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 1,751 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California-based Whittier has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 2,289 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company invested in 181,706 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 839 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 19 shares.