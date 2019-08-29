Tcw Group Has Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Raised By $1.67 Million Its Bristol (BMY) Position

Tcw Group Inc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 7,499 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 346,190 shares with $156.88M value, up from 338,691 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $557.2. About 76,466 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 14.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 35,454 shares as Bristol (BMY)'s stock declined 4.66%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 287,012 shares with $13.69M value, up from 251,558 last quarter. Bristol now has $78.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.16 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $537.56’s average target is -3.52% below currents $557.2 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $482 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix (EQIX) to Offer Colocation Services for VMware Cloud – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 851,597 shares to 3.56 million valued at $192.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 14,242 shares and now owns 731,517 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 15.52% above currents $48.26 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”.