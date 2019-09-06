Tcw Group Has Raised By $621,506 Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake; Last Week WestRock Company (WRK) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Westrock (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westrock has $4700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 12.66% above currents $34.91 stock price. Westrock had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Monday, June 24 report. See WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $47.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $51 New Target: $42 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Tcw Group Inc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 77.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 27,022 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 61,707 shares with $1.43M value, up from 34,685 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 11,868 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Tcw Group Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 8,089 shares to 40,579 valued at $47.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 33,824 shares and now owns 695,420 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 71,600 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 273,782 shares. Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Brown Advisory reported 1.30M shares stake. Principal Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 38,326 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,758 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 25,965 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 43,723 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Raymond James And reported 55,860 shares stake. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.12% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). North Amer Management Corporation reported 27,490 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 139,247 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Stock Up Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Hain Celestial (HAIN) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows IYY Can Go To $163 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Hain Celestial Group has $35 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 22.08% above currents $19.66 stock price. The Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HAIN in report on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19 million were bought by Welling Glenn W.. 2.08 million shares valued at $49.19M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.

More notable recent WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WestRock: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.