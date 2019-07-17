Tcw Group Has Lowered Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $2.83 Million; Overbrook Management Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $549,360 as Shares Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 39,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 201,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.16M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 2.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,467 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 61 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.21% or 235,327 shares. Sigma Counselors holds 3,455 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 622,725 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 37,089 shares. Sei Co invested in 171,879 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Motco invested in 2,680 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Llc reported 325,580 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 20,641 were reported by Advisory Rech. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cwm Limited Company reported 0% stake. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Acropolis Invest Management Limited Co owns 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,601 shares. 4.27 million were accumulated by Amer Century Cos. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc reported 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 634,907 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cohen & Steers Inc invested in 25.73M shares or 5.14% of the stock. Cincinnati Corp holds 1.71% or 590,000 shares. Cap Fund Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 206,454 shares. 3,848 are held by Hgk Asset Management. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 453,238 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 6,379 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 246 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 1.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Blackrock holds 0.21% or 65.18M shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

