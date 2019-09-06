Tcw Group Has Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $6.39 Million; Share Price Rose; Holder Old West Investment Management Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Holding

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 98,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.66 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.07M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 2.23M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 97,705 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,183 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Co has invested 1.56% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sigma Planning holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,243 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 15,963 shares. Palladium holds 0.02% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Annex Advisory Lc holds 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 23,110 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com stated it has 48,910 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Assocs holds 0.52% or 49,666 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,479 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 47,807 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 3,399 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

