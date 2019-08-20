Tcw Group Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $48.90 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.74. About 517,376 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 50,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 197,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03 million, down from 247,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.34 million for 20.59 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,573 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 30,476 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, California-based fund reported 8,484 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability owns 4,300 shares. Origin Asset Llp owns 3,366 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability reported 3.9% stake. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ion Asset Management owns 841,565 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited owns 1.40M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Havens Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 7.56% or 66,000 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 590 shares. Longfellow Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,000 shares. Northern Corporation reported 38,035 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 7,790 shares.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.