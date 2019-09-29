Tcw Group Has Lifted Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Share Price Rose; Country Club Trust Company Stake In Raytheon Co (RTN) Was Upped

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 7,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 21,848 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $939,000, up from 13,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14 million shares traded or 85.97% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 3,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 46,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 43,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 471,064 shares to 412,402 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,866 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.63% or 207,935 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 8.59M shares. Perkins Management reported 29,850 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 213,848 shares. Sands Management Limited Co owns 570,524 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Smith Salley Assocs reported 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Shikiar Asset Management stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 154,079 are held by Raymond James Serv Advisors. Pura Vida Invests Limited reported 235,000 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.85% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hartford Inv Mgmt Comm invested in 152,061 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 5,405 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company owns 5.81M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.62M are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Lourd Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,844 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 0.05% or 562 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx reported 26,158 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 19,342 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,644 shares. Capital Management Associate Ny has 8,188 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Girard Ptnrs Limited stated it has 6,792 shares. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bainco Invsts stated it has 0.64% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Estabrook Cap owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,750 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 4,268 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

