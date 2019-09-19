Tcw Group Has Lifted Heico New (HEI) Holding by $1.54 Million; Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Lifted Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 11,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 93,007 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, up from 81,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 606,569 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 83.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 3,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 7,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $937,000, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,276 shares. Bandera Prtnrs has invested 12.18% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 31,467 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). First Hawaiian Bank has 1,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel invested in 1,860 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.42% or 48,893 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 50,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 14,017 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 105,907 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability reported 17,005 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 138 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 53,743 shares to 266,811 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Ny Mun (VTN) by 24,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,019 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 576,982 shares to 463,704 shares, valued at $22.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,595 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Fort Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Raymond James & Associate holds 67,611 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 28,796 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp owns 60,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 73,305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,000 are owned by Washington Cap Mngmt. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0% or 1,735 shares. Utah Retirement holds 7,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Voya Invest Management Llc holds 10,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company owns 19,519 shares. 1,529 are owned by Parkside Finance Comml Bank And Tru.

