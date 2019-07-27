Tcw Group Has Increased Its Position in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by $591,008 as Market Valuation Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined While Bluemountain Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 96.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 59,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107,000, down from 61,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 25,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,718 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, up from 527,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 177,928 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 241,450 shares to 351,872 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 2.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. 3,850 shares were bought by Berger Michael L, worth $84,623. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. $501,250 worth of stock was bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. 5,700 shares valued at $117,280 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Wednesday, March 20.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 75,367 shares to 91,209 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 99,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).