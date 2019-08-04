Tcw Group Has Increased By $527,380 Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding; Shorts at Cbiz (CBZ) Raised By 3.33%

Tcw Group Inc increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc acquired 37,670 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 35.68%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 9.52M shares with $142.06M value, up from 9.48 million last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 5.16M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) had an increase of 3.33% in short interest. CBZ’s SI was 425,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.33% from 411,500 shares previously. With 188,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ)’s short sellers to cover CBZ’s short positions. The SI to Cbiz Inc’s float is 0.81%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 224,892 shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CBIZ, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 4,600 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,500 shares. 330,279 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 26,533 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 4.54M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 1.05% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 913,732 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested in 164,432 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 77,820 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 83,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com stated it has 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Pnc Fin Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). 30,921 were reported by Art Advisors Limited Co. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 102,116 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBIZ Inc (CBZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) CEO Jerry Grisko on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBIZ, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CBIZ talks acquisitions, deal plans in recent earnings call – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “CBIZ Small Business Employment Index dropped slightly in July – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. It has a 19.66 P/E ratio. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity. Shares for $261,032 were sold by Thad Trent on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.59 million shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 131,640 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,903 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 3.47M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,896 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com has 23,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 91,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Lc reported 35,055 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited owns 315,806 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2.31 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 569,975 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 232,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Axa invested 0.23% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress (CY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semi Posts Solid Results Ahead of Its Infineon Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.