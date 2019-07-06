Tcw Group Has Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $22.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Shares Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 89,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.35 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bbx Cap Corp New by 82,695 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was sold by Schneider David. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,319 shares. Principal Group invested in 0.02% or 75,583 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,982 shares. Pointstate Cap LP holds 0.89% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 183,900 shares. Leonard Green & Limited Partnership accumulated 0.35% or 15,000 shares. Navellier And invested 0.93% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 184,075 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 6,800 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 7,786 were reported by Trexquant Lp. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,177 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parametric Assocs Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 373,910 shares. Cahill Finance Advsrs holds 0.09% or 845 shares. Lincoln reported 2,053 shares stake.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares to 75,697 shares, valued at $88.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $760.96 million for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $4.95M were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

