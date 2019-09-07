Tcw Group Has Decreased Position in Celanese Del (CE) as Stock Price Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $608,959

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 12,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,997 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 54,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 526,329 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management Co accumulated 14,286 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 11,850 shares. New Vernon Investment Ltd Liability owns 3,241 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has 54,005 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company reported 54,025 shares. Harbour Invest Mngmt Lc holds 18,313 shares. Coho holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.39 million shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,714 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt accumulated 2.7% or 97,880 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lvw Ltd Co invested in 31,324 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,019 shares. Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 3.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 29,743 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares Tru Communications has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $300.53M for 11.71 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 531,945 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $97.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ni Hldgs Inc by 55,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. State Street stated it has 6.04 million shares. Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,380 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.18% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 30,481 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). At Bancorporation reported 4,219 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Axa reported 61,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Webster National Bank N A has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mirae Asset Company reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 213,733 shares in its portfolio.