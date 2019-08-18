Tcw Group Has Cut Its Stake in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $11.99 Million as Share Value Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $389,900 as Share Price Declined

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 77,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.89 million, down from 647,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 271,316 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 80,291 shares. Conning owns 2,015 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,140 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 27,970 shares. Jcic Asset Management owns 50 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 15,044 shares. Charter reported 5,036 shares stake. Choate Invest Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 4,862 shares. Moreover, Coastline has 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,320 shares. First Financial In invested in 125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 2,830 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,591 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 207,326 shares. 89,234 were reported by Davis R M. Addison has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Company holds 44,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 80,749 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 20,585 shares. 12,388 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability. Ariel Invests has 1.39% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 723,798 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1,400 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 1,554 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation holds 0.03% or 50,195 shares in its portfolio. 98,193 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Quantum Cap Management reported 2,783 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 35,563 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

